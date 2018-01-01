error
The Character Creator aims to provide a fun and easy way to help you find a look for your characters. Just like the japanese kisekae (electronic paper dolls), you pick and choose items from a list to ornate your character with. It is free to use and will always remain free to use. For storytellers looking for spritesheets of their characters, we offer those services on demand.
The website was launched on January 11th 2014 with only basic functionality. Since then, new features and content have been added with every update, see details on our facebook page.
If you have any questions or comments, or if you want to get involved, either as a programmer or an artist, email your request.
Q: Can I use the characters I've created on this site in my game?
A: The art is licensed cc-by-nc. You are free to use for non-commercial products as long as you credit the site. If you want to use characters in a commercial product, you can obtain a license by visiting our Patreon page and pledging $5 a month or more.
Q: How can I download my new character?
A: Once you've chosen a sex and skin color for your character, the download button in the top-right menu will be enabled. Clicking 'Download' will prompt you to save the file to disk.
Q: How do I get a jpg or png version of my character?
A: Once you've downloaded the vector file from the site (.svg) you can open it and export to the format of your choice in your favorite graphics program.
Q: What application can I use to open the vector file?
A: Any graphics program that supports SVG will do. Popular programs like Photoshop and Illustrator will do, personally I use Inkscape, it's free and works very well.
I love getting email from creatives. If you have a minute, please let me know what you use The Character Creator for, and what features or items you'd like to see.
Frédéric Guimont
