The Character Creator

Q: Can I use the characters I've created on this site in my game?

A: The art is licensed cc-by-nc. You are free to use for non-commercial products as long as you credit the site. If you want to use characters in a commercial product, you can obtain a license by visiting our Patreon page and pledging $5 a month or more.

Q: How can I download my new character?

A: Once you've chosen a sex and skin color for your character, the download button in the top-right menu will be enabled. Clicking 'Download' will prompt you to save the file to disk.

Q: How do I get a jpg or png version of my character?

A: Once you've downloaded the vector file from the site (.svg) you can open it and export to the format of your choice in your favorite graphics program.

Q: What application can I use to open the vector file?

A: Any graphics program that supports SVG will do. Popular programs like Photoshop and Illustrator will do, personally I use Inkscape, it's free and works very well.